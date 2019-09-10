2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 is all about that base

The Carrera 4 is the latest version of the 992 Porsche 911.
The Carrera 4 is available in coupe and cabriolet forms.
Like other 992 911s, the Carrera 4 is available exclusively with an automatic transmission.
The 911 Carrera 4 makes its premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
The 911 comes with LED headlights.
The new front fascia is only slightly different than the 991-generation predecessor.
The Carrera 4 is visually identical to its two-wheel-drive counterparts.
Love those wide hips.
The 911 Carrera 4 will go on sale in the US soon.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Porsche 911 Carrera 4.