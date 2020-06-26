Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is the definition of a driver's car

It doesn't get much better than this.

1 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Few cars are as fun on a California canyon road as the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

2 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The GT4 is the most aggressive of Porsche's 718 Cayman models.

3 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is relatively spartan, with Alcantara suede on most surfaces.

4 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Because of the mid-engine design, there's a trunk out back and more storage under the hood.

5 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The GT4 comes standard with 20-inch wheels, but carbon-ceramic brakes are optional.

6 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The six-speed manual transmission is simply perfect.

7 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The PCM infotainment system, however, is not.

8 of 29
Jonathan Harper

Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, producing 414 horsepower.

9 of 29
Jonathan Harper

The Cayman GT4 costs just over $100,000 to start, including destination.

10 of 29
Jonathan Harper

Keep scrolling for more 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 photos.

11 of 29
Jonathan Harper
12 of 29
Jonathan Harper
13 of 29
Jonathan Harper
14 of 29
Jonathan Harper
15 of 29
Jonathan Harper
16 of 29
Jonathan Harper
17 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29 of 29
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
