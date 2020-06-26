It doesn't get much better than this.
Few cars are as fun on a California canyon road as the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.
The GT4 is the most aggressive of Porsche's 718 Cayman models.
The interior is relatively spartan, with Alcantara suede on most surfaces.
Because of the mid-engine design, there's a trunk out back and more storage under the hood.
The GT4 comes standard with 20-inch wheels, but carbon-ceramic brakes are optional.
The six-speed manual transmission is simply perfect.
The PCM infotainment system, however, is not.
Power comes from a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, producing 414 horsepower.
The Cayman GT4 costs just over $100,000 to start, including destination.
Keep scrolling for more 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 photos.
Discuss: The 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 is the definition of a driver's car
