2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T is a base model done right

The T is a wonderful take on Porsche's entry-level 718 Boxster.
It comes standard with these 20-inch wheels and subtle side graphics.
The interior is basic, with cloth seat inserts and nylon door pulls.
The 20-inch wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.
Dial T for tempting.
The dual-clutch transmission is an expensive option. Trust me, just stick with the six-speed manual.
A special interior package adds color to the nylon door pulls.
The frunk is pretty deep.
There's lots of room the trunk, too.
