Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T is a base model done right

The T is a wonderful take on Porsche's entry-level 718 Boxster.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
1 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Boxster T is a new take on Porsche's entry-level 718 roadster.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
2 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It comes standard with these 20-inch wheels and subtle side graphics.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
3 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is basic, with cloth seat inserts and nylon door pulls.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
4 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 20-inch wheels are wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero summer tires.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
5 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Dial T for tempting.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
6 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The dual-clutch transmission is an expensive option. Trust me, just stick with the six-speed manual.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
7 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A special interior package adds color to the nylon door pulls.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
8 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The frunk is pretty deep.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
9 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

There's lots of room the trunk, too.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
10 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T.

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
11 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
12 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
13 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
14 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
15 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
16 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
17 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
18 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
19 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
20 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
21 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
22 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
23 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
24 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
25 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
26 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Porsche 718 Boxster T
27 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
