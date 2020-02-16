2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS goes flat-six again

Meet the new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.
It's essentially the same as the previous Boxster GTS, except for one significant detail: the engine.
Gone is the old turbo-four. In its place, you'll find the 4.0-liter flat-six engine from the 718 Spyder.
Here, it's tuned to make 394 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque.
You can have the 718 Boxster GTS with both dual-clutch automatic and six-speed manual transmissions.
Unlike the 718 Spyder, the Boxster GTS has a power-folding soft top.
It doesn't look as cool as the Spyder, however.
Prices for the 2020 718 Boxster GTS should start just below $90,000.
Look for the 2020 Boxster GTS to go on sale later in 2020.
