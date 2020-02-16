2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS goes flat-six again

  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS
  • 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS

Meet the new Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 59

It's essentially the same as the previous Boxster GTS, except for one significant detail: the engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 59

Gone is the old turbo-four. In its place, you'll find the 4.0-liter flat-six engine from the 718 Spyder.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 59

Here, it's tuned to make 394 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 59

You can have the 718 Boxster GTS with both dual-clutch automatic and six-speed manual transmissions. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 59

Unlike the 718 Spyder, the Boxster GTS has a power-folding soft top.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 59

It doesn't look as cool as the Spyder, however.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 59

Prices for the 2020 718 Boxster GTS should start just below $90,000.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
8
of 59

Look for the 2020 Boxster GTS to go on sale later in 2020.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
9
of 59

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
10
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
11
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
12
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
13
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
14
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
15
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
16
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
17
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
18
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
19
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
20
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
21
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
22
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
23
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
24
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
25
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
26
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
27
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
28
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
29
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
30
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
31
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
32
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
33
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
34
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
35
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
36
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
37
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
38
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
39
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
40
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
41
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
42
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
43
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
44
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
45
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
46
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
47
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
48
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
49
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
50
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
51
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
52
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
53
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
54
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
55
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
56
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
57
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
58
of 59
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
59
of 59
Now Reading

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS goes flat-six again

Up Next

2020 Porsche Macan GTS splits the difference

Latest Stories

General Motors scraps Holden division, exits right-hand drive markets

General Motors scraps Holden division, exits right-hand drive markets

by
Ford Bronco to finally bow in March, report says

Ford Bronco to finally bow in March, report says

by
2021 Kia Sorento set to muscle in to Geneva Motor Show with new tech

2021 Kia Sorento set to muscle in to Geneva Motor Show with new tech

by
Volvo VNR Electric semi truck first drive: More than just a truck

Volvo VNR Electric semi truck first drive: More than just a truck

by
Getting real with Gran Turismo in Japan

Getting real with Gran Turismo in Japan

31:39