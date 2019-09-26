2020 Nissan Titan: Revamped inside and out

The Nissan Titan gets a major overall for 2020, sporting a redesign complete with a retuned engine and more driver assistance systems than before.
Nissan's Safety Shield 360 system is now standard on all trims, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, high-beam assist and rear automatic braking.
The Pro-4X trim here gets skid plate protection and red tow hooks.
The standard touchscreen running Nissan Connect infotainment system grows to 8 inches, while a 9-inch screen with Wi-Fi is available.
The 5.6-liter V8 gas engine gets a bit more power than 2019: 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque.
The old seven-speed automatic transmission is replaced with a nine-speed, calibrated for quick acceleration.
Three different interlocking grilles are on offer depending on trim level, with the Pro-4X trim featuring a red Nissan badge right on the nose.
LED lighting is available all the way around, including new LED lighting in the bed and new LED taillights.
The LED headlights standard on the Pro-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve trims produce 120% more light in low-beam mode than the previous Titan.
No word on pricing yet but expect to see the 2020 Nissan Titan in dealerships early next year. Keep scrolling for more pictures of the full-size pickup truck in Pro-4X, Platinum Reserve and SL trims.