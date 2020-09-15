The 2020 Nissan Maxima is sporty and spacious

The Nissan Maxima is a handsome, sporty sedan.
This car's interior is getting old, but it's still a pleasant place.
The Maxima is not an unattractive vehicle.
A 3.5-liter V6 with 300 horsepower is what powers the Maxima.
Even with a CVT routing torque to the front wheels, this car offers plenty of performance.
That V6 engine is smooth and unexpectedly potent.
The Maxima's rear seat is spacious and quite comfortable.
Like the rest of its interior, the Maxima's infotainment system is getting old, but it's still functional and friendly.
This Maxima Platinum rolls on attractive 19-inch wheels.
For more photos of the 2020 Nissan Maxima, keep clicking through this gallery.