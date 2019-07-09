2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo is a 600-hp track weapon

  • 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo
Believe it or not, the Nissan GT-R has been around for more than a decade with only small changes.

Photo:Nissan
This Nismo version is the range-topping GT-R.

Power comes from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine.

The GT-R Nismo produces 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque.

Power runs to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. 

Front fender vents are a new addition for the 2020 GT-R Nismo.

Carbon ceramic brakes and new suspension hardware keep the GT-R Nismo at the top of its track game.

It's not cheap though. A GT-R Nismo will set you back $210,740.

The 2020 Nissan GT-R range goes on sale in July.

Keep scrolling for more 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo photos.

