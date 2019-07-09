2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo is a 600-hp track weapon

By make and model
Believe it or not, the Nissan GT-R has been around for more than a decade with only small changes.
This Nismo version is the range-topping GT-R.
Power comes from a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine.
The GT-R Nismo produces 600 horsepower and 481 pound-feet of torque.
Power runs to all four wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.
Front fender vents are a new addition for the 2020 GT-R Nismo.
Carbon ceramic brakes and new suspension hardware keep the GT-R Nismo at the top of its track game.
It's not cheap though. A GT-R Nismo will set you back $210,740.
The 2020 Nissan GT-R range goes on sale in July.

