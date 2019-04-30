The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport looks bolder than ever

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has been redesigned inside and out.
Up front, the design change begins with a new, flatter hood that no longer angles down toward the front of the car. The entire front fascia is new, with a wider version of Mitsubishi's "Dynamic Shield" grille.
The fog lights and turn signals are at the far edges of the car and separated from the headlights. LED headlights are now standard.
From the side, you can spot redesigned 18-inch wheels and a new faux fender vent.
A new rear bumper design has extra plastic cladding and faux-vents, recalling the look of the Subaru Crosstrek. The LED taillights are also new.
Mitsubishi says styling is a key purchase reason for Outlander Sport customers.
Buyers pick between 2.0- and 2.4-liter inline-four engines, with front- or all-wheel drive.
Interior upgrades include new trim materials and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
Pricing will be confirmed closer to the car's on-sale date of September.
