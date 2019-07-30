Mini's 306-hp John Cooper Works Clubman is fun but flawed

By make and model
The Mini John Cooper Works Clubman got a slight update for 2020.
Visual tweaks are modest; you'll have to really squint to notice the slightly revised front fascia.
The rear end got a nip/tuck, too, but it's similarly hard to notice.
The bigger upgrade is found under the JCW Clubman's hood, where a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine puts out 306 horsepower.
You can opt for large, 19-inch wheels, though we prefer the standard 18s.
LED headlights are also standard.
The Clubman's split-door tailgate remains.
The Clubman is small, but still has of room for a few suitcases in back.
Look for the 2020 Mini John Cooper Works Clubman to hit US dealers later this year.
