2020 Mini Cooper SE zaps its way onto the scene with battery-electric power

  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE
  • 2020 Mini Cooper SE

Mini on Tuesday unveiled its all-electric Cooper SE hatchback.     

Read the article
Caption:Photo:Mini
1
of 30

It sports a single electric motor on the front axle, granting it 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, all of which is routed through a single-stage transmission.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
2
of 30

For its output, acceleration isn't too shabby, with 62 miles per hour arriving in 7.3 seconds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
3
of 30

 Its top speed is electronically limited to about 93 mph.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
4
of 30

The T-shaped battery under the floor has a capacity of 32.6 kWh.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
5
of 30

That might not seem like much, but given the car's small footprint, that translates to a range between 146 and 168 miles by European standards.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
6
of 30

The EPA has not yet released figures for the US, but suffice it to say, they're usually a bit lower than what the Europeans calculate.     

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
7
of 30

The car also packs a two-stage regenerative braking system that lets drivers use a single pedal if they want.    

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
8
of 30

Mini has not yet released pricing or confirmed an on-sale date for the Cooper SE.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
9
of 30

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the new Mini Cooper SE.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
10
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
11
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
12
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
13
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
14
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
15
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
16
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
17
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
18
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
19
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
20
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
21
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
22
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
23
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
24
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
25
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
26
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
27
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
28
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
29
of 30

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mini
30
of 30
Now Reading

2020 Mini Cooper SE zaps its way onto the scene with battery-electric power

Up Next

2020 Mini Cooper SE: Mini's electrified Cooper shows promise

Latest Stories

ICE, FBI reportedly scan state driver's license photos for facial recognition searches

ICE, FBI reportedly scan state driver's license photos for facial recognition searches

by
Get outdoors, and online, in the latest Airstream trailer

Get outdoors, and online, in the latest Airstream trailer

2:58
Airstream gets techy with the Smart RV Control app

Airstream gets techy with the Smart RV Control app

by
2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo first drive: Better (and more expensive) with age

2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo first drive: Better (and more expensive) with age

by
What if Tesla stopped trying to sell cars to people? That could be coming, report says

What if Tesla stopped trying to sell cars to people? That could be coming, report says

by