2020 Mini Cooper SE zaps its way onto the scene with battery-electric power

Mini on Tuesday unveiled its all-electric Cooper SE hatchback.
It sports a single electric motor on the front axle, granting it 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque, all of which is routed through a single-stage transmission.
For its output, acceleration isn't too shabby, with 62 miles per hour arriving in 7.3 seconds.
Its top speed is electronically limited to about 93 mph.
The T-shaped battery under the floor has a capacity of 32.6 kWh.
That might not seem like much, but given the car's small footprint, that translates to a range between 146 and 168 miles by European standards.
The EPA has not yet released figures for the US, but suffice it to say, they're usually a bit lower than what the Europeans calculate.
The car also packs a two-stage regenerative braking system that lets drivers use a single pedal if they want.
Mini has not yet released pricing or confirmed an on-sale date for the Cooper SE.
