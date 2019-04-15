2020 Mini Clubman debuts new look in Shanghai

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Mini's second-generation Clubman is getting the mid-cycle refresh treatment at the Shanghai Motor Show.
The little six-door wagon is largely unchanged, but now features new style and customization options.
Up front, the Clubman features a new grill and optional LED headlamps with four-segment Matrix high beams.
At the rear end, LED tail lights are standard, but can be customized with Union Jack themed reflectors.
An optional sport suspension lowers the ride height by 10 millimeters.
Inside and out, new Mini Yours equipment and options open up even more avenues for individualization.
An always-on 4G LTE connection brings enhancements to the Mini Connected cabin tech and web-connected services.
Click through to continue perusing pictures of the 2020 Mini Clubman or, if you're looking for something different, check out the rest of our coverage of the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.