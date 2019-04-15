2020 Mini Clubman debuts new look in Shanghai

  • mini-clubman-new-90344263
  • mini-clubman-new-90344308
  • mini-clubman-new-90344252
  • mini-clubman-new-90344316
  • mini-clubman-new-90344314
  • mini-clubman-new-90344299
  • mini-clubman-new-90344307
  • mini-clubman-new-90344320
  • mini-clubman-new-90344254
  • mini-clubman-new-90344264
  • mini-clubman-new-90344277
  • mini-clubman-new-90344251
  • mini-clubman-new-90344311
  • mini-clubman-new-90344312
  • mini-clubman-new-90344313
  • mini-clubman-new-90344315
  • mini-clubman-new-90344317
  • mini-clubman-new-90344318
  • mini-clubman-new-90344319
  • mini-clubman-new-90344321
  • mini-clubman-new-90344322
  • mini-clubman-new-90344323
  • mini-clubman-new-90344253
  • mini-clubman-new-90344255
  • mini-clubman-new-90344256
  • mini-clubman-new-90344257
  • mini-clubman-new-90344261
  • mini-clubman-new-90344262
  • mini-clubman-new-90344275
  • mini-clubman-new-90344276
  • mini-clubman-new-90344278
  • mini-clubman-new-90344279
  • mini-clubman-new-90344280
  • mini-clubman-new-90344281
  • mini-clubman-new-90344282
  • mini-clubman-new-90344283
  • mini-clubman-new-90344300
  • mini-clubman-new-90344301
  • mini-clubman-new-90344309
  • mini-clubman-new-90344310

Mini's second-generation Clubman is getting the mid-cycle refresh treatment at the Shanghai Motor Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW/Mini
1
of 40

The little six-door wagon is largely unchanged, but now features new style and customization options.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW/Mini
2
of 40

Up front, the Clubman features a new grill and optional LED headlamps with four-segment Matrix high beams.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW/Mini
3
of 40

At the rear end, LED tail lights are standard, but can be customized with Union Jack themed reflectors.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW/Mini
4
of 40

An optional sport suspension lowers the ride height by 10 millimeters.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW/Mini
5
of 40

Inside and out, new Mini Yours equipment and options open up even more avenues for individualization.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW/Mini
6
of 40

An always-on 4G LTE connection brings enhancements to the Mini Connected cabin tech and web-connected services.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW/Mini
7
of 40

Click through to continue perusing pictures of the 2020 Mini Clubman or, if you're looking for something different, check out the rest of our coverage of the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:BMW/Mini
8
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
9
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
10
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
11
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
12
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
13
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
14
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
15
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
16
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
17
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
18
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
19
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
20
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
21
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
22
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
23
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
24
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
25
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
26
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
27
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
28
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
29
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
30
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
31
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
32
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
33
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
34
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
35
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
36
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
37
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
38
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
39
of 40

Published:Photo:BMW/Mini
40
of 40
Now Reading

2020 Mini Clubman debuts new look in Shanghai

Up Next

Volkswagen I.D. Roomzz is a cool concept with a weird name

Latest Stories

2020 Mini Clubman gets updated style at the Shanghai Motor Show

2020 Mini Clubman gets updated style at the Shanghai Motor Show

by
2020 Nissan Sylphy offers likely glimpse of next US Sentra

2020 Nissan Sylphy offers likely glimpse of next US Sentra

by
Fully electric Aston Martin Rapide E debuts in Shanghai

Fully electric Aston Martin Rapide E debuts in Shanghai

by
Electric scooter fleets to double in San Francisco

Electric scooter fleets to double in San Francisco

by
Ex-Nissan exec Jose Munoz may take over as Hyundai global COO, report says

Ex-Nissan exec Jose Munoz may take over as Hyundai global COO, report says

by