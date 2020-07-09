Its payload ratings are among the highest in the segment (3,700 to 6,200 pounds, depending on trim), and it's the only van to offer four-wheel drive with a low-range transfer case, although the Ford Transit does make a less robust AWD system available.
Discuss: 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter blends work and comfort
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.