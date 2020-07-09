Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter blends work and comfort

It's exactly the kind of van you'd expect from Mercedes-Benz.

1 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Take some time to look around, and you'll notice an army of Sprinters crawling your local roadways, whether they're delivering packages or carrying roofing materials to a job site.  

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

These workhorses are ubiquitous for a reason: They're really, really good at what they do.  

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
3 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

And with a new generation now in the wild, the Sprinter makes an even better case for itself.  

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
4 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Looking at the competition, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter has earned the three-pointed star on its grille.    

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
5 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Its payload ratings are among the highest in the segment (3,700 to 6,200 pounds, depending on trim), and it's the only van to offer four­-wheel drive with a low-range transfer case, although the Ford Transit does make a less robust AWD system available.    

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
6 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Sprinter's only weak spot is towing, where its 5,000-pound maximum lags behind body-on-frame rivals like the Nissan NV, which nearly doubles that figure.    

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
7 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Yes, Chevrolet still builds the Express, and yes, it barely looks different than it did at the beginning of the George W. Bush administration  

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
8 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you're shopping these vans, it's hard to deny the allure of the Sprinter.   

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
9 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's expensive, but that money is converted into one of the hardest-working mules on terra firma, with the optional capability to serve those well off the beaten path.  

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
10 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep going to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
11 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
12 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
13 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
14 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
15 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
16 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
17 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
18 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
19 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
20 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
21 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
22 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
23 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
24 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
25 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
26 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
27 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
28 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
29 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
30 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota Corolla Cross is a new compact SUV with an optional hybrid engine

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross is a new compact SUV with an optional hybrid engine

15 Photos
2021 Toyota TRD Pro models get a new color, 4Runner gets beefed up suspension

2021 Toyota TRD Pro models get a new color, 4Runner gets beefed up suspension

12 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport teasers slowly start to show the SUVs

2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport teasers slowly start to show the SUVs

12 Photos
2021 Kia K5 picks up where the Optima left off

2021 Kia K5 picks up where the Optima left off

53 Photos
The Toyota Corolla sedan is a big step forward

The Toyota Corolla sedan is a big step forward

40 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

41 Photos
Lamborghini Sian Roadster is a sharp performer with sharper angles

Lamborghini Sian Roadster is a sharp performer with sharper angles

13 Photos