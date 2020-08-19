2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris puts work before play

This hard-working cargo van still has features that remind you it's a Mercedes-Benz.
The Mercedes-Benz Metris is a van with a plan.
The interior has familiar Mercedes-Benz bits, but work van luxury.
These cloth seats look cool and offer lots of support.
In Cargo Van spec, the Metris can carry just shy of 200 cubic feet of cargo.
You can get unpainted bumpers, which I might avoid.
The 20-spoke, 17-inch wheels are optional.
The Metris doesn't come standard with a driver's-side sliding door, but one is available.
The Metris is available with two wheelbase lengths; the longer, 135-inch version is pictured here.
The Metris starts right around $30,000.
