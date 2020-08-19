Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris puts work before play

This hard-working cargo van still has features that remind you it's a Mercedes-Benz.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Mercedes-Benz Metris is a van with a plan.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Mercedes-Benz

The interior has familiar Mercedes-Benz bits, but work van luxury.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Mercedes-Benz

These cloth seats look cool and offer lots of support.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Mercedes-Benz

In Cargo Van spec, the Metris can carry just shy of 200 cubic feet of cargo.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

You can get unpainted bumpers, which I might avoid.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The 20-spoke, 17-inch wheels are optional.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Metris doesn't come standard with a driver's-side sliding door, but one is available.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Metris is available with two wheelbase lengths; the longer, 135-inch version is pictured here.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Metris starts right around $30,000.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling for more photos of Mercedes' little Metris van.

2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Mercedes-Benz
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Mercedes-Benz
2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Mercedes-Benz
