2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE gets mild-hybrid boost, MBUX tech

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE will be unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
Look for the GLE to hit US showrooms in spring 2019.
Three versions will be available in the US: GLE350, GLE350 4Matic and GLE450 4Matic.
The GLE350 will use a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine with 255 horsepower.
The GLE450, meanwhile, will use a 3.0-liter turbo I6 engine with 362 horsepower and Mercedes' EQ Boost mild-hybrid system.
Inside, Mercedes will offer the GLE with a pair of 12.3-inch screens running the company's MBUX technology.
Five-passenger seating is standard, but Mercedes will additionally offer a third row of seats.
The GLE's main competitors will be the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Volvo XC90.
Expect 2020 GLE pricing to start in the low-to-mid $50,000 range.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes GLE.