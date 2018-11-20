The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is a tech-intensive luxury SUV

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 4Matic
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is all-new and brings even more technology to the luxury crossover.

The new GLE-Class has a longer wheelbase than before, allowing for more interior room -- and even an optional third row of seats.

The standard GLE350 uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four rated for 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard. The GLE350 can be equipped with rear- or all-wheel drive, while 4Matic is standard on the GLE450.

Upgrading to the GLE450 gets buyers a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine rated for 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which can receive a 21-horsepower boost thanks to an electric motor-generator.

Also available on the GLE450 is a new active suspension called E-Active Body Control. It can adjust the suspension for improved ride comfort.

A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, called MBUX, is standard. It features navigation as well as a voice-recognition system activated by saying, "Hey, Mercedes."

A long list of safety technology includes a traffic-jam assistant for easing stop-and-go traffic, as well as lane-keeping assist, precollision braking and blind-spot monitoring.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4Matic and 350 4Matic go on sale in spring 2019, with the rear-wheel-drive GLE350 following in the summer.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

