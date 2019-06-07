2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 is a smooth operator

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300
The GLC300 is available in both rear- and all-wheel drive configurations, but the engine under the hood is the same no matter what.

The SUV's 2.0-liter inline-4 puts out 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 14 and 0, respectively, over the pre-refresh GLC.    

A nine-speed automatic transmission is the only cog-swapper on offer.   

The revised powertrain offers up plenty of usable around-town torque, although some of that comes from the EQ Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system that's available on European GLC300 models, but not US-spec variants.

It's a shame we don't get the 48-volt system in the US, but hopefully that will change in the future.

On unrestricted portions of the autobahn, this twee engine has no problem hanging out at higher speeds for extended stretches of time, but it does take a bit of effort to get there.

Whether rough or smooth, the road's annoyances are all but eliminated, leaving the cabin feeling like a pillow floating down the road.

It's not so soft that it feels floaty or otherwise aloof, but it's one of the best rides I've experienced in this segment.

The GLC300 starts at $43,495 (including destination) for rear-wheel drive, and adding two more driven wheels only adds $2,000 to the bottom line.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC.

