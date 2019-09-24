Mercedes' compact GLB250 is a small, spacious SUV

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class will go on sale near the end of 2019.
It'll initially be offered in GLB250 guise, with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.
The GLB250 will be powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine, making 222 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission will handle shifting duties.
Dimensionally, the GLB-Class is very close to the compact GLC SUV.
The GLB's boxier design is actually reminiscent of the GLC's predecessor, the GLK-Class.
The MBUX interface can be controlled by a touchpad on the center console.
4Matic models will have an Off-Road mode that includes hill-descent control.
Steering wheel thumb-pads also allow for MBUX control.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250.