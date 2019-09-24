Mercedes' compact GLB250 is a small, spacious SUV

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class will go on sale near the end of 2019.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
1
of 40

It'll initially be offered in GLB250 guise, with a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
2
of 40

The GLB250 will be powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine, making 222 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
3
of 40

An eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission will handle shifting duties.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
4
of 40

Dimensionally, the GLB-Class is very close to the compact GLC SUV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
5
of 40

The GLB's boxier design is actually reminiscent of the GLC's predecessor, the GLK-Class.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
6
of 40

The MBUX interface can be controlled by a touchpad on the center console.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
7
of 40

4Matic models will have an Off-Road mode that includes hill-descent control.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
8
of 40

Steering wheel thumb-pads also allow for MBUX control.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
9
of 40

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
10
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
11
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
12
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
13
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
14
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
15
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
16
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
17
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
18
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
19
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
20
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
21
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
22
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
23
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
24
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
25
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
26
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
27
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
28
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
29
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
30
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
31
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
32
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
33
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
34
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
35
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
36
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
37
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
38
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
39
of 40

Read the article
Published:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
40
of 40
Now Reading

Mercedes' compact GLB250 is a small, spacious SUV

Up Next

2019 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan: Awakening the sleeper

Latest Stories

Maserati just built its 100,000th Ghibli, and here's why that's a big deal

Maserati just built its 100,000th Ghibli, and here's why that's a big deal

by
Get in hosers, Electrify America is going to Canada!

Get in hosers, Electrify America is going to Canada!

by
Genovation's Corvette-based electric GXE broke its own speed record

Genovation's Corvette-based electric GXE broke its own speed record

by
Uber gets two-month operating license in London. It wanted five years

Uber gets two-month operating license in London. It wanted five years

by
Amazon's Alexa is coming to 2018 and newer GM vehicles

Amazon's Alexa is coming to 2018 and newer GM vehicles

by