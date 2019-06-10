2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB sports blocky good looks in a compact frame

By make and model
Mercedes-Benz on Monday unveiled the production spec of the 2020 GLB-Class.
It ditches the off-road ruggedness of its conceptual forebear, but make no mistake, the automaker still says it's plenty ready for the dirt.
In production guise, it appears to be a compact luxury crossover with a lot of interior space and all the trimmings we've come to expect from a Mercedes-Benz at this juncture.
The GLB isn't as big as its blocky, GLS-based looks might imply.
Its wheelbase is 5.1 inches longer than the GLA-Class, while being 1.7 inches shorter than the GLC-Class.
In its two-row, five-seat configuration, there's 20 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats, and folding down the second row expands that figure to 62 cubes.
The seats can also be shuffled forward to add just 6 cubic feet, should the need arise.
The GLB250 wields a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, good for 221 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to get the SUV to 60 miles per hour in 6.9 seconds with all-wheel drive.
The sole available transmission is an eight-speed dual-clutch unit, and while front-wheel drive is standard, all-wheel drive is also available.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class.