2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro has extreme looks to match its performance

The Mercedes-AMG GT R has spawned a more extreme track-ready model called the GT R Pro.

It set a Nürburgring lap time of 7:04.6 minutes, versus the regular GT R's already impressive 7:10.9.

Power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo, dry-sumped V8 engine. Output figures are 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque -- just like the standard GT R.

The GT R's regular adaptive suspension dampers are replaced by coilovers with a higher spring rate and manual adjustment for height, rebound, high-speed compression and low-speed compression.

Up front, there's a new carbon-fiber anti-roll bar with two-position adjustment. That also cuts 5 pounds of weight.

Aerodynamic change are also myriad, with the Pro boasting an additional 220 pounds of downforce at 155 miles per hour than the regular GT R, two-thirds of which is over the front axle.

Aero tweaks include a new front splitter, special dive planes at the sides of the front fascia, a new rear spoiler with an extra Gurney flap and vents in the front fenders to help bleed air out of the wheel wells.

Objective straight-line performance figures are unchanged from the standard GT R, with the run to 60 miles per hour accomplished in 3.5 seconds and top speed claimed at 198 mph.

As for visual differentiation -- as if all that aero trickery weren't enough -- you can equip the GT R Pro with a stripe package inspired by AMG's racing cars.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro.

