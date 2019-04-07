The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe gets a new look inside and out

  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT C
Mercedes-AMG has refreshed its GT Coupe and Roadster for the 2020 model year.

Most of the changes are intended to link it visually to the GT 4-Door, with restyled LED headlights, tinted taillights, a new rear bumper design, new side skirts, quad exhausts and new wheel designs. The changes apply equally to the GT Coupe and the Roadster.

Inside, a 12.3-inch full-digital instrument cluster replaces the former twin analog dials and trip computer.

There is also a 10.2-inch Comand infotainment display in place of the outgoing models' 8.4-inch screen. Also notable is the introduction of several new buttons with integrated screens, also borrowed from the GT 4-Door.

There are few mechanical changes beneath the surface, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 sending power to the limited-slip rear differential by way of a seven-speed dual-clutch transaxle.

In the standard AMG GT Coupe and Roadster, that hand-built heart pumps out 469 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. Moving up to the GT C boosts power to 550 hp and 502 lb-ft.

On the center console, the old car's big, round buttons (which lit up red when activated) have been swapped out for screens that show graphics to indicate if, say, the rear spoiler is deployed or the gearbox is in manual mode.

The 2020 AMG GT Coupe costs $116,895 with destination in base form and $151,895 for the GT C, while Roadster prices are set at $128,895 and $163,395.

The refreshed AMG GT lineup will reach US dealers this summer.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT.

