The 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT coupe gets a new look inside and out

Most of the changes are intended to link it visually to the GT 4-Door, with restyled LED headlights, tinted taillights, a new rear bumper design, new side skirts, quad exhausts and new wheel designs. The changes apply equally to the GT Coupe and the Roadster.
There is also a 10.2-inch Comand infotainment display in place of the outgoing models' 8.4-inch screen. Also notable is the introduction of several new buttons with integrated screens, also borrowed from the GT 4-Door.
On the center console, the old car's big, round buttons (which lit up red when activated) have been swapped out for screens that show graphics to indicate if, say, the rear spoiler is deployed or the gearbox is in manual mode.