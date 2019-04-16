2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV rushes into the New York Auto Show

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Mercedes-AMG GLC63 has been refreshed for the 2020 model year.
The new high-performance crossover SUV bows at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
The biggest improvement to the GLC63 may actually be inside, thanks to its new MBUX infotainment system.
The new system is much more powerful, reconfigurable and better-looking than its COMAND predecessor.
The standard GLC63 gets a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, good for 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.
Opt for the GLC63 S like the model pictured and you'll get 479 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.
Zero-60 mph is dispatched in 3.8 seconds in the standard model, 3.6 in S spec.
Grippy sport seats are available, and there's a new upholstery combination offered: Magma Grey and Black leather with yellow contrast stitching.
Mercedes says the GLC currently holds the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time record for the world's quickest SUV. It completed the legendary course in just 7.49.369 minutes.
Other changes include revamped headlights and taillights.
