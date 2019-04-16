2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV rushes into the New York Auto Show

  • Mercedes-AMG GLC63
  • Mercedes-AMG GLC63
  • Mercedes-AMG GLC63
  • Mercedes-AMG GLC63
  • Mercedes-AMG GLC63
  • Mercedes-AMG GLC63
  • Mercedes-AMG GLC63
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-25
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-7
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-31
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-30
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-34
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-24
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-33
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-12
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-18
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-6
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-0
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-8
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-37
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-3
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-27
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-29
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-13
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-22
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-21
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-4
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-10
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-38
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-23
  • 2020-mercedes-amg-glc-63-s-5

The Mercedes-AMG GLC63 has been refreshed for the 2020 model year.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 31

The new high-performance crossover SUV bows at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 31

The biggest improvement to the GLC63 may actually be inside, thanks to its new MBUX infotainment system.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 31

The new system is much more powerful, reconfigurable and better-looking than its COMAND predecessor.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 31

The standard GLC63 gets a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, good for 469 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

Opt for the GLC63 S like the model pictured and you'll get 479 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 31

Zero-60 mph is dispatched in 3.8 seconds in the standard model, 3.6 in S spec.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 31

Grippy sport seats are available, and there's a new upholstery combination offered: Magma Grey and Black leather with yellow contrast stitching.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 31

Mercedes says the GLC currently holds the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time record for the world's quickest SUV. It completed the legendary course in just 7.49.369 minutes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
8
of 31

Other changes include revamped headlights and taillights.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
9
of 31

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the GLC63.

Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
10
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
11
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
12
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
13
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
14
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
15
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
16
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
17
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
18
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
19
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
20
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
21
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
22
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
23
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
24
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
25
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
26
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
27
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
28
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
29
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
30
of 31

Published:Photo:Mercedes-BenzRead the article
31
of 31
Now Reading

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 SUV rushes into the New York Auto Show

Up Next

The 2020 Toyota Highlander gets a new platform, new tech and new drivetrains

Latest Stories

Car2Go car-sharing in Chicago on pause following fraud problem

Car2Go car-sharing in Chicago on pause following fraud problem

by
Kia HabaNiro is an electric, autonomous New York Auto Show concept

Kia HabaNiro is an electric, autonomous New York Auto Show concept

by
2020 Cadillac CT5 brings right-sized luxury to New York

2020 Cadillac CT5 brings right-sized luxury to New York

by
2020 Ford Escape makes show debut in New York

2020 Ford Escape makes show debut in New York

by
2020 Subaru Outback brings new tech and turbo power to New York

2020 Subaru Outback brings new tech and turbo power to New York

by