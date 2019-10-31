2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe is a true performer

  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe
I have long been a fan of AMG's desire to shove powerful engines into every vehicle Mercedes-Benz can devise. 

I'm also a big fan of the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, a compact luxury crossover that has risen to capture the automaker's sales crown.

Combine those two things, and everything should be gravy, right?

Earlier this year, I had a chance to test the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe -- the most powerful GLC variant on the market -- on fresh roads in the forests of Germany, and I walked away impressed and intrigued.

Now, though, after a week on my home turf, it's clear that I may have missed the forest for the trees.

While I might be a little sour on the GLC63 S Coupe's daily drivability, I recognize its existence as a full-on performance crossover.

In that light alone, this utility vehicle is a monster.

The GLC63 S Coupe is a no-holds-barred performer, offering up a whole bunch of fun in a small package that, thankfully, doesn't compromise much on interior space.

So long as you're ready for Andrew W.K. levels of partying all the time, the GLC63 S Coupe will match that enthusiasm.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S Coupe.

