2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 Coupe adds some fashion to the mix

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday unveiled the refreshed 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43.    

The engine under the hood remains a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, but it's now toting 23 more horsepower for a total of 385 hp, with a torque output of 384 pound-feet.     

It comes mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.     

Rear-biased all-wheel drive is standard, as is adaptive air suspension that lowers the car at high speeds to improve stability and boost efficiency.     

The power steering system changes its ratio based on the vehicle's speed, making for easier turns at lower speeds with a bit more weight at higher speeds.

The gauge cluster is a 12.3-inch screen, while the infotainment makes do with 10.25 inches.

It's a handsome SUV, and if it drives anything like its siblings, it'll be great.

It might not pack the punch of the GLC63, but the GLC43 should still prove mighty potent.

Like the rest of the lineup, the 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC43 will hit dealers late this year.     

The GLC43 Coupe demands cash for its fashion at $63,995 including destination.

