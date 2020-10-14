Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 is like nothing else

Mercedes' big, boxy G-Class gets a 577-horsepower AMG updo.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The AMG G63 is the most powerful version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces 577 horsepower. 

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The lower bumper guard is standard.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is beautifully appointed.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The cabin is still kind of cramped, though.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The engine makes a truly awesome sound.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These 22-inch wheels definitely make for a stiff ride.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Side-exit exhaust pipes are absolutely awesome.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Infotainment duties are handled by Mercedes' COMAND tech.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this boxy SUV.

2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2020 Mercedes-AMG G63
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
