2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 is like nothing else

Mercedes' big, boxy G-Class gets a 577-horsepower AMG updo.
The AMG G63 is the most powerful version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
It has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces 577 horsepower.
The lower bumper guard is standard.
The interior is beautifully appointed.
The cabin is still kind of cramped, though.
The engine makes a truly awesome sound.
These 22-inch wheels definitely make for a stiff ride.
Side-exit exhaust pipes are absolutely awesome.
Infotainment duties are handled by Mercedes' COMAND tech.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this boxy SUV.
