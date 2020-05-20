2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake is a wonderful foreign wagon

  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake
I spent a week with the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S Shooting Brake in Germany and came away completely in love.

We don't get the Shooting Brake body style or the more powerful S model in the US, which is a damn shame.

This particular CLA45 cost the equivalent of around $80,000 thanks to expensive options like the matte gray paint and fancy bucket seats.

The CLA45 S puts out 416 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque from its turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, and it's quick as hell.

A trip to the city of Freiburg required a blast down the Autobahn, which the CLA45 did with ease.

It truly came alive on the spectacular mountain roads through the Black Forest, though.

The CLA45's interior feels cheap in places, but it's a very nice place to spend time overall. Even when the infotainment system is all in German.

These bucket seats cost around $5,000 and were comfy even after hours in the car.

The CLA45 felt a little too high-strung in the city, but the loud exhaust made up for it.

Keep going to see more photos from this German hot hatch adventure.

