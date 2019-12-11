The 2020 CLA35 joins the Mercedes-AMG performance family

  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
  • 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35

Say hello to the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
1
of 32

Mercedes technically calls the CLA35 a four-door coupe, but it looks like a swoopy sedan to me.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
2
of 32

The CLA35 slots between the CLA250 and CLA45 in Mercedes' lineup.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
3
of 32

Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
4
of 32

The CLA35 produces 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
5
of 32

4Matic all-wheel drive is standard, as is a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
6
of 32

The CLA is an attractive little sedan.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
7
of 32

The CLA35 has LED running lamps in the rear.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
8
of 32

Inside, the CLA35 uses Mercedes' excellent MBUX tech.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
9
of 32

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
10
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
11
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
12
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
13
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
14
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
15
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
16
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
17
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
18
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
19
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
20
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
21
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
22
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
23
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
24
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
25
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
26
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
27
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
28
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
29
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
30
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
31
of 32
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-AMG
32
of 32
Now Reading

The 2020 CLA35 joins the Mercedes-AMG performance family

Up Next

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is the newest rugged crossover

Latest Stories

Honda Civic Type R TC is a ton of race car for not a ton of race car money

Honda Civic Type R TC is a ton of race car for not a ton of race car money

by
Fisker Ocean will charge seamlessly with Electrify America

Fisker Ocean will charge seamlessly with Electrify America

by
2021 Chevy Tahoe: First Ride

2021 Chevy Tahoe: First Ride

by
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe first drive: A familiar formula

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE53 Coupe first drive: A familiar formula

by
Checking the tech in the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Checking the tech in the 2019 Chevrolet Blazer

3:45