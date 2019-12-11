The 2020 CLA35 joins the Mercedes-AMG performance family

Say hello to the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35.
Mercedes technically calls the CLA35 a four-door coupe, but it looks like a swoopy sedan to me.
The CLA35 slots between the CLA250 and CLA45 in Mercedes' lineup.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter turbo engine.
The CLA35 produces 302 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
4Matic all-wheel drive is standard, as is a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The CLA is an attractive little sedan.
The CLA35 has LED running lamps in the rear.
Inside, the CLA35 uses Mercedes' excellent MBUX tech.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA35.