This small car, which is available as a sedan or hatchback, is beautifully designed both inside and out.
The Mazda3 is one of the most beautiful cars on the market today.
Its interior is every bit as nice as its exterior.
You can get this Mazda as either a sedan or hatchback.
Every part of the Mazda3's interior is carefully detailed.
Even the speaker grilles look expensive.
Do you prefer the sedan or the hatchback's styling?
The hatchback is a bit more practical than the sedan.
This cabin wouldn't look out of place in a luxury car.
Rearward visibility out of that gorgeous interior is an issue, though.
For more photos of the 2020 Mazda3, keep going through this gallery.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The 2020 Mazda3 is a piece of art
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.