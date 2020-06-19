2020 Maserati Quattroporte looks as plush as it rides

  • 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
Alfa Romeo and Maserati are two distinct Italian brands in the larger Fiat Chrysler fiefdom.

Alfa truly feels like its own automaker, with evocative styling and parts you'd be hard-pressed to see anywhere outside another Alfa Romeo.

Maserati, on the other hand, is more of the corporate luxury brand, borrowing deeper from family in pursuit of creating smooth, comfortable cars.

In that sense, the 2020 Quattroporte follows through with its intentions, though I can't help but wonder if the ol' trident is double-dipping too many of its chips.

The Quattroporte's chief competition comes by way of the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, all of which lack the emotion present in the Maserati's exterior design. 

However, each brings its own benefit to the table.

The 2020 Maserati Quattroporte SQ4 offers plenty to like, but the question of whether or not it's worth it is a personal one.

It's the only Italian executive sedan you can buy in the US, if that sort of thing matters to you, but its parent company may have taken the family resemblance a little too far in some areas.

But if you want to stray from the usual pack, the Quattroporte definitely stands out.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Maserati Quattroporte.

