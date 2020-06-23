2020 Lotus Evora GT is a breath of fresh air

  • 2020 Lotus Evora GT
This little creamsicle is the 2020 Lotus Evora GT.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
1
of 58

It's not pretty, but it sure is fast.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
2
of 58

In fact, this is one of the best-driving cars you can buy today.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
3
of 58

The interior is spartan, but the seats are supportive and comfortable.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
4
of 58

You'd never know this engine is sourced from Toyota.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
5
of 58

The supercharged 3.5-liter V6 makes 416 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
6
of 58

It's all best experienced with a six-speed manual transmission.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
7
of 58

Few cars are as good to drive as the Evora GT.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
8
of 58

Unfortunately, all that performance comes at a price: just under $100,000 to start. Yikes.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
9
of 58

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Lotus Evora GT.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
10
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
11
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
12
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
13
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
14
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
15
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
16
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
17
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
18
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
19
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
20
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
21
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
22
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
23
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
24
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
25
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
26
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
27
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
28
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
29
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
30
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
31
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
32
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
33
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
34
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
35
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
36
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
37
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
38
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
39
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
40
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
41
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
42
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
43
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
44
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
45
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
46
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
47
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
48
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
49
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
50
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
51
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
52
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
53
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
54
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
55
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
56
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
57
of 58
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Photo:Drew Phillips
58
of 58
2020 Lotus Evora GT is a breath of fresh air

