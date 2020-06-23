2020 Lotus Evora GT is a breath of fresh air

This little creamsicle is the 2020 Lotus Evora GT.
It's not pretty, but it sure is fast.
In fact, this is one of the best-driving cars you can buy today.
The interior is spartan, but the seats are supportive and comfortable.
You'd never know this engine is sourced from Toyota.
The supercharged 3.5-liter V6 makes 416 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.
It's all best experienced with a six-speed manual transmission.
Few cars are as good to drive as the Evora GT.
Unfortunately, all that performance comes at a price: just under $100,000 to start. Yikes.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Lotus Evora GT.