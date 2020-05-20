2020 Lexus RX 350L: Fresh looks and tech, but compromises remain

The fourth-generation Lexus RX 350 crossover SUV debuted for the 2016 model year. And for 2020, the bestseller receives some updates.
The updates for the 2020 Lexus RX 350 includes styling, tech and chassis alterations.
On the outside, the 2020 RX 350 and RX 350L features new front and rear fascias. The most noticeable change comes with the spindle grille's insert.
Like before, the 2020 Lexus RX 350L pictured here is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine making 290 horsepower and 263 pound-feet of torque.
Together with the eight-speed automatic transmission returns an EPA-estimated 18 miles per gallon city and 25 mpg on the highway.
According to Lexus, the 2020 RX 350L hits 60 mph in 8.1 seconds.
On the tech front, the Lexus Multimedia System is now capable of running both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other infotainment upgrades included an available 12.3-inch central touchscreen.
Unfortunately, nothing could be done about the RX 350L's really tight third-row seat.
To improve handling, the RX 350L's chassis is stiffer with increase usage of structural adhesive and spot welds.
The 2020 Lexus RX 350L starts at $47,300, not including $1,025 for destination. Upgrading to all-wheel drive tacks on $1,400.