2020 Lexus RC-F and Track Edition rear their heads at the Detroit Auto Show

Lexus has worked to give its RC F sports coupe more of the sporting cred that it richly deserves.
The sonorous 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine is still here and for that, we're glad.
The RC F gets a new, shorter rear end gear ratio for better acceleration.
The RC F also gets bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.
Alongside the standard RC F, Lexus will offer a limited production Track Edition.
The Track Edition car features lighter weight, more aggressive suspension and aerodynamics.
The Lexus F division has been without a true sporting car pretty much since the LFA.
The new RC F hopes to rectify that and give the carmakers in Germany a reason to worry.
Click or scroll through to see more of the 2020 Lexus RC-F and Track Edition.