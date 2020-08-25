2020 Lexus GS F: Love it, flaws and all

It's time to bid farewell to the Lexus GS F.
The premium performance sedan will be discontinued after this model year along with the standard GS.
On the eve of its demise, nearly a decade into this generation, the GS F proved to be a very competent sport sedan. I'll be sad to see this one go.
Beneath the hood, you'll find one of the last naturally aspirated V8s in this class. It's a smooth operator.
Power exits at the rear wheels via Lexus' Torque Vectoring Differential with three performance modes.
The GS F is more aggressively styled than the standard GS, turning heads in this bright Flare Yellow paint.
The F Sport seats are the highlight of the cabin. They're comfortable and supportive.
I'm also a big fan of the LFA-styled digital instrument cluster.
I won't miss the Enform cabin tech. It's complicated and difficult to use thanks to its Remote Touch controller.
Despite its flaws, there's more to love here than not. I'll be sad to see the GS F ride into the sunset.
