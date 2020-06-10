2020 Lexus ES looks sharp in red leather

  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport
  • 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport

Certain reputations are hard to shake. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 33

Big, soft and meant to coddle, Lexus' vehicles are often seen as cars for the older sort -- the orthotic inserts of the luxury automotive industry, if you will. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 33

With a sharper underlying chassis and a new F Sport trim, the midsize Lexus ES does a good job showing that Toyota's fancier sibling is moving in a younger direction, but it still has work left to do.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 33

It may have the price advantage over similarly sized luxury competitors like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series, but those cars are also much sharper when pushed, even without bringing the AMG and M divisions into the mix. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 33

The Acura RLX won't exist for much longer, and it never really felt cohesive in the way the ES does.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 33

There is, however, strong Japanese competition from the Infiniti Q50, at least in the dynamics department -- Infiniti's telematics situation is about as sad as Lexus'.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 33

Lexus has definitely come a long way with the 2020 ES 350 F Sport. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 33

 It's more interesting than ever, but in the process of trying to reposition its appeal, it loses a bit of what made it such a popular choice in the first place. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 33

It's not dramatic enough of a shift to alienate its core demographic entirely, as the basic underlying idea of what constitutes a Lexus sedan is still there -- and its sales numbers are still trouncing rivals -- but I'm left wondering whether or not Lexus did enough to truly make a difference in the long run.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 33

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Lexus ES 350 F Sport.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 33
Now Reading

2020 Lexus ES looks sharp in red leather

Up Next

2020 Lexus NX 300 F-Sport: Old, but still practical
Ford issues 2 new recalls involving brakes and door latches

Ford issues 2 new recalls involving brakes and door latches

by
NASCAR bans confederate flags, Bubba Wallace races with Black Lives Matter livery

NASCAR bans confederate flags, Bubba Wallace races with Black Lives Matter livery

by
Chevy Corvette Z06 could rock specific Michelin rubber, active aero, report says

Chevy Corvette Z06 could rock specific Michelin rubber, active aero, report says

by
This Canadian shop cracked Tesla's Acceleration Boost and is selling it for half-price

This Canadian shop cracked Tesla's Acceleration Boost and is selling it for half-price

by
Here's the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT sporting Cyber Orange

Here's the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT sporting Cyber Orange

by