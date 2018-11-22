2020 Range Rover Evoque loads up on the tech

  • 2020 Range Rover Evoque
Say hello to the 2020 Range Rover Evoque!

While Europe and other markets will get an Evoque with a diesel engine, it's a gasoline-only affair in the US.     

The base powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 gas engine, good for 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic and standard four-wheel drive that can decouple the rear axle to improve efficiency.    

The mild hybrid uses the same engine and transmission, but output rises to 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.    

Adding just 140 pounds to the car, it should prove more efficient than the gas engine alone.     

Thankfully, the mild hybrid variant makes no changes to the car's interior capacity, including the cargo area.     

On the safety front, all the tech is standard. 

Land Rover's suite of safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, a driver condition monitor and lane-keep assist.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque will make its US debut at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the new Evoque.

