2020 Land Rover Defender hides boxy good looks under heavy camo

The Defender -- Land Rover's boxiest, foxiest SUV -- has been forbidden fruit for the US for the last two decades or so.
But not anymore!
Land Rover announced Thursday that the next-generation Defender will once again be offered for sale in the US and Canada.
It marks the end of what will be a 23-year Defender dearth when it goes back on sale in 2020.
While the Defender 90 was last offered in the US from 1994 to 1997, the larger Defender 110 of that same generation was only on sale in the US in 1993.
The automaker didn't offer up any more details, save for a wealth of pictures showing the new Defender undergoing testing.
US testing will begin in January, and will eventually see the vehicle tackling temperatures between minus 40 degrees and 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Suffice it to say, the new Defender will be every bit as capable as the ones before it.
It wouldn't be a Land Rover if that wasn't the case.
