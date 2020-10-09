2020 Land Rover Defender 110: On-road luxury with off-road chops

The new Defender can handle the roughest terrain, but it's still plenty refined.
The Defender is Land Rover's latest SUV.
Like all Land Rovers, it can go pretty much anywhere.
The boxy, upright look is reminiscent of Defenders past.
The interior is full of modern materials and the latest tech.
Overall the look is handsome and purposeful.
The Defender can be had with four- or six-cylinder power.
Land Rover's new Pivi Pro infotainment system is housed on a 10-inch touchscreen.
This model, the Defender SE P400, uses a 3.0-liter I6 with turbocharging and mild-hybrid assist.
A shorter-wheelbase Defender 90 will join the lineup in 2021.
