Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Land Rover Defender 110: On-road luxury with off-road chops

The new Defender can handle the roughest terrain, but it's still plenty refined.

2020 Land Rover Defender
1 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Defender is Land Rover's latest SUV.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
2 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Like all Land Rovers, it can go pretty much anywhere.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
3 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The boxy, upright look is reminiscent of Defenders past.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
4 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is full of modern materials and the latest tech.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
5 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Overall the look is handsome and purposeful.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
6 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Defender can be had with four- or six-cylinder power.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
7 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Land Rover's new Pivi Pro infotainment system is housed on a 10-inch touchscreen.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
8 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This model, the Defender SE P400, uses a 3.0-liter I6 with turbocharging and mild-hybrid assist.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
9 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

A shorter-wheelbase Defender 90 will join the lineup in 2021.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
10 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Land Rover Defender.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
11 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
12 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
13 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
14 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
15 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
16 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
17 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
18 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
19 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
20 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
21 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
22 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
23 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
24 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
25 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
26 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2020 Land Rover Defender
27 of 27
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Honda Ridgeline toughens up with new looks

2021 Honda Ridgeline toughens up with new looks

18 Photos
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
2020 Ford Transit: The ultimate in versatility

2020 Ford Transit: The ultimate in versatility

50 Photos
Acura's next-generation MDX gets a major interior upgrade

Acura's next-generation MDX gets a major interior upgrade

6 Photos
2021 Lexus LX 570: Big, bold and bygone

2021 Lexus LX 570: Big, bold and bygone

39 Photos
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec: Good looks and turbo power

2021 Acura TLX A-Spec: Good looks and turbo power

52 Photos
Audi E-Tron GT creeps closer to production

Audi E-Tron GT creeps closer to production

30 Photos