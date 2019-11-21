  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro
  • 2020 Kia Niro

Kia's dedicated hybrid crossover gets a styling and tech update for the 2020 model year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
1
of 37

Exterior tweaks are subtle, with the most obvious new bits being these chevron-shaped LED fog lamps set into the bumper.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
2
of 37

The design tweaks bring the electrified hybrid's look a bit more in line with the fully electric Niro model.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
3
of 37

The automaker's optional Drive Wise safety tech suite gets a tweak, gaining lane-following- and lane-keeping-assist functions.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
4
of 37

New wheels round out the changes to the Niro's exterior.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
5
of 37

Inside, we're happy to report that the Niro's already good cabin tech suite seems to have gotten even better.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
6
of 37

An 8-inch infotainment system is standard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Check the right option box and that display is scaled up to 10.25-inches.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
7
of 37

The gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain is unchanged for 2020.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
8
of 37

The 2020 Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models go on sale early next year. We're still waiting for pricing. In the meantime, keep clicking for more photos of the updated model.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
9
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
10
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
11
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
12
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
13
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
14
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
15
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
16
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
17
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
18
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
19
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
20
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
21
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
22
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
23
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
24
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
25
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
26
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
27
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
28
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
29
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
30
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
31
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
32
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
33
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
34
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
35
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
36
of 37
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mike Cutler/Roadshow
37
of 37
Now Reading

Small updates keep the 2020 Kia Niro on our radar

Up Next

Meet the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's new, all-electric SUV

Latest Stories

2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M debut: Latest Bavarian barnstormers kick it up a notch

2020 BMW X5 M, X6 M debut: Latest Bavarian barnstormers kick it up a notch

by
2020 Kia Niro gets styling, tech updates

2020 Kia Niro gets styling, tech updates

by
With GM plant in hand, Lordstown Motors opens preorders for electric pickup

With GM plant in hand, Lordstown Motors opens preorders for electric pickup

by
2019 LA Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

2019 LA Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

by
2020 Mazda CX-30 arrives in US with $22,945 starting price

2020 Mazda CX-30 arrives in US with $22,945 starting price

by