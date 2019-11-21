Kia's dedicated hybrid crossover gets a styling and tech update for the 2020 model year.
Exterior tweaks are subtle, with the most obvious new bits being these chevron-shaped LED fog lamps set into the bumper.
The design tweaks bring the electrified hybrid's look a bit more in line with the fully electric Niro model.
The automaker's optional Drive Wise safety tech suite gets a tweak, gaining lane-following- and lane-keeping-assist functions.
New wheels round out the changes to the Niro's exterior.
Inside, we're happy to report that the Niro's already good cabin tech suite seems to have gotten even better.
An 8-inch infotainment system is standard with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Check the right option box and that display is scaled up to 10.25-inches.
The gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain is unchanged for 2020.
The 2020 Niro Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models go on sale early next year. We're still waiting for pricing. In the meantime, keep clicking for more photos of the updated model.