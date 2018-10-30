2020 Kia Forte gets sportier with a turbocharged GT model

  • 2020 Kia Forte GT
The recently refreshed Kia Forte sedan gets a little livelier thanks to the addition of a new GT model.

The GT uses a 1.6-liter turbo engine good for 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

The Forte GT also wears unique styling touches like a new black grille with red accents, gloss-black mirrors, new side skirts and a trunk-lid spoiler.

Kia promises a "growling" exhaust note for this sporty sedan.

In terms of handling changes, the Forte GT has independent suspension all round and can be equipped with Michelin summer tires on 18-inch wheels.

LED ambient interior lighting and a sunroof are optional. The touchscreen infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions will be offered.

Standard active-safety tech includes precollision braking and lane-keep assist, with blind-spot monitoring offered as an option.

These optional sports seats feature red accent piping.

A version of the 1.6-liter turbo engine is also found under the hood of the Hyundai Elantra Sport and Elantra GT.

