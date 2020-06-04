2020 Kia Forte GT: Good-looking affordable fun

  • 2020 Kia Forte GT
If you'd like a bit of a performance car without the performance car price, let me introduce you to the 2020 Kia Forte GT.

This snappy little GT distinguishes itself from the rest of the Forte lineup with sharper design. 

A 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 engine with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque gets the GT moving. That's a pretty significant increase over the 147 hp and 132 lb-ft available in other Forte models,

Those power numbers are in the same ballpark as the front-wheel-drive Forte GT's closest competitor, the Honda Civic Si. 

Drivers get a choice of either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, as well as a slightly louder exhaust.

The GT gets a new multilink rear suspension, replacing the standard Forte's torsion-beam setup and making the GT a much more competent performer than any other Forte.

Forward-collision warning, lane-departure warning and a driver attention monitor are standard, but blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control are all pay-to-play options. 

The Kia Forte GT with the dual-clutch transmission gets an EPA fuel rating of 27 miles per gallon in the city, 35 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined.

The cabin isn't full of plush leather or anything like that, but there are a few interesting design elements like red accents, a soft texture pattern on the doors and some brushed aluminum along the dash.

The 2020 Kia Forte GT starts at $23,455 including $965 for destination. Add $1,565 to that price for manual transmission.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this spry little sedan. 

