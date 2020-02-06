2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP boasts over 200 special parts

This rugged rig is the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition.
JPP stands for "Jeep Performance Parts," and boy does this SUV have a lot of them.
There are over 200 extra goodies packed into the limited-run Wrangler.
The parts range from new bumpers, a winch and new skidplates.
Jeep will even give buyers a customer credit to put towards more performance parts, should they so choose.
The credit can go toward LED light kits, off-road wheels and tires or a lift kit.
Black accents highlight the blue exterior, though white is an optional paint color, too.
This is going to be a capable machine.
Jeep didn't dish out prices, but look for the SUV to go on sale this summer.
As for how many there will be, we don't know that either, but stay tuned.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Wrangler JPP limited edition!
