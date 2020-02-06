2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP boasts over 200 special parts

  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler Mopar limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition
  • 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition

This rugged rig is the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
1
of 49

JPP stands for "Jeep Performance Parts," and boy does this SUV have a lot of them.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
2
of 49

There are over 200 extra goodies packed into the limited-run Wrangler.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
3
of 49

The parts range from new bumpers, a winch and new skidplates.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
4
of 49

Jeep will even give buyers a customer credit to put towards more performance parts, should they so choose.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
5
of 49

The credit can go toward LED light kits, off-road wheels and tires or a lift kit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
6
of 49

Black accents highlight the blue exterior, though white is an optional paint color, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
7
of 49

This is going to be a capable machine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
8
of 49

Jeep didn't dish out prices, but look for the SUV to go on sale this summer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
9
of 49

As for how many there will be, we don't know that either, but stay tuned.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
10
of 49

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Wrangler JPP limited edition!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
11
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
12
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
13
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
14
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
15
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
16
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
17
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
18
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
19
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
20
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
21
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
22
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
23
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
24
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
25
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
26
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
27
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
28
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
29
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
30
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
31
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
32
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/Roadshow
33
of 49

This rugged rig is the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
34
of 49

JPP stands for "Jeep Performance Parts," and boy does this SUV have a lot of them.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
35
of 49

There are over 200 extra goodies packed into the limited-run Wrangler.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
36
of 49

The parts range from new bumpers, a winch and new skidplates.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
37
of 49

Jeep will even give buyers a customer credit to put towards more performance parts, should they so choose.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
38
of 49

The credit can go toward LED light kits, off-road wheels and tires or a lift kit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
39
of 49

Black accents highlight the blue exterior, though white is an optional paint color, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
40
of 49

This is going to be a capable machine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
41
of 49

Jeep didn't dish out prices, but look for the SUV to go on sale this summer.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
42
of 49

As for how many there will be, we don't know that either, but stay tuned.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
43
of 49

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Wrangler JPP limited edition!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
44
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
45
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
46
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
47
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
48
of 49
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Jeep
49
of 49
Now Reading

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP boasts over 200 special parts

Up Next

2021 Chevy Equinox brings slicker looks to Chicago

Latest Stories

US lawmakers propose a new, nationwide EV charging network in new bill

US lawmakers propose a new, nationwide EV charging network in new bill

by
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Accord and Camry: Comparing fuel-efficient midsize sedans

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid vs. Accord and Camry: Comparing fuel-efficient midsize sedans

by
2020 Nissan Frontier gets the next-generation pickup's new V6

2020 Nissan Frontier gets the next-generation pickup's new V6

by
2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave is built for the dunes

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave is built for the dunes

1:58
2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition boasts a catalog of Mopar parts

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition boasts a catalog of Mopar parts

by