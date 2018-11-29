2020 Jeep Gladiator gets the Mopar treatment

  • 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mopar
Jeep presents a Gladiator with Mopar accessories at the LA Auto Show.

The Gladiator, remember, is the new pickup version of the Wrangler SUV.

Mopar accessories include on- and off-road bits, as well as storage gear and lighting.

Like the Wrangler SUV, the Gladiator's doors come off.

LED running lights are available.

And nicely accompany the LED headlights.

The Jeep Gladiator goes on sale next year.

Inside, the Gladiator is nearly identical to the Wrangler.

At launch, the Gladiator will be available with a V6 engine.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Jeep Gladiator.

