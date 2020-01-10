The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is completely adequate

This is the 2020 Jeep Cherokee and it's quite handsome.
No, this interior isn't the segment's best, but it's perfectly fine and quite comfortable.
The Cherokee is probably the most capable small crossover on the market today.
Like larger, even-more-capable Jeeps, the Cherokee features a familiar, seven-slot grille.
A 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is optional for an extra $500.
That four-banger is rated at 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
The Cherokee's cargo hold is generously sized, though it's by no means the segment's largest.
Neither is the backseat all that spacious. It's spacious enough, but a touch more room would be nice.
After its significant refresh in 2019, the Cherokee got a lot cleaner looking.
