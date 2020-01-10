The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is completely adequate

  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee
  • 2020 Jeep Cherokee

This is the 2020 Jeep Cherokee and it's quite handsome. 

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 47

No, this interior isn't the segment's best, but it's perfectly fine and quite comfortable.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 47

The Cherokee is probably the most capable small crossover on the market today.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 47

Like larger, even-more-capable Jeeps, the Cherokee features a familiar, seven-slot grille.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 47

A 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is optional for an extra $500.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 47

That four-banger is rated at 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 47

The Cherokee's cargo hold is generously sized, though it's by no means the segment's largest.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 47

Neither is the backseat all that spacious. It's spacious enough, but a touch more room would be nice.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 47

After its significant refresh in 2019, the Cherokee got a lot cleaner looking.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 47

For more pictures of this Jeep, keep clicking through the gallery.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 47
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 47
Now Reading

The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is completely adequate

Up Next

Jeep Gladiator Gravity is a concept you can build now

Latest Stories

We drive the Faraday Future FF 91, CES 2020 highlights and more: Roadshow's week in review

We drive the Faraday Future FF 91, CES 2020 highlights and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Two GM employees busted in Bowling Green for street racing C8 Corvettes

Two GM employees busted in Bowling Green for street racing C8 Corvettes

by
Electric Hummer pickup will debut in Super Bowl 54 ad, report says

Electric Hummer pickup will debut in Super Bowl 54 ad, report says

by
Aston Martin Rapide E won't make it to production, report says

Aston Martin Rapide E won't make it to production, report says

by
There may be a Carlos Ghosn video game coming soon and we need to play it

There may be a Carlos Ghosn video game coming soon and we need to play it

by