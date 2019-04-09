2020 Hyundai Venue SUV lines up for the New York Auto Show

  • 2020 Hyundai Venue sketches
  • Hyundai Venue logo

The 2020 Hyundai Venue will slot in beneath the Korean automaker's already tiny Kona subcompact SUV.

Hyundai also promises that the Venue will be its least expensive SUV, meaning its starting MSRP will fall somewhere south of the Kona's $19,990 (plus $1,045 delivery) starting price.

This artist's rendering suggests a simple but complete interior, with an available touchscreen with Apple CarPlay compatibility.

It's interesting to see that Hyundai has eschewed its new push-button-style gearshifter in favor of a conventional lever-style unit.

The 2020 Hyundai Venue breaks with the brand's trend of naming its SUVs after places. Other examples include the Kona, Santa Fe and Tucson.

