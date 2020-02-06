2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is high fashion with low fuel consumption

  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Meet the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

1
of 76

It's the new Sonata with a gasoline-electric powerplant.

2
of 76

The Sonata received a massive overhaul for 2020.

3
of 76

The Hybrid uses the Sonata's Korean-spec grille, which we think looks better than the US one.

4
of 76

The Sonata is one swoopy sedan.

5
of 76

Hyundai says the Sonata Hybrid can achieve up to 54 miles per gallon highway.

6
of 76

Equally impressive is the sedan's 52-mpg combined number.

7
of 76

Special aerodynamic wheels help the Sonata Hybrid achieve those fuel economy numbers.

8
of 76

The 2020 Sonata Hybrid goes on sale in the spring.

9
of 76

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

10
of 76
11
of 76
12
of 76
13
of 76
14
of 76
15
of 76
16
of 76
17
of 76
18
of 76
19
of 76
20
of 76
21
of 76
22
of 76
23
of 76
24
of 76
25
of 76
26
of 76
27
of 76
28
of 76
29
of 76
30
of 76
31
of 76
32
of 76
33
of 76
34
of 76
35
of 76
36
of 76
37
of 76
38
of 76
39
of 76
40
of 76
41
of 76
42
of 76
43
of 76
44
of 76
45
of 76
46
of 76
47
of 76
48
of 76
49
of 76
50
of 76
51
of 76
52
of 76
53
of 76
54
of 76
55
of 76
56
of 76
57
of 76
58
of 76
59
of 76
60
of 76
61
of 76
62
of 76
63
of 76
64
of 76
65
of 76
66
of 76
67
of 76
68
of 76
69
of 76
70
of 76
71
of 76
72
of 76
73
of 76
74
of 76
75
of 76
76
of 76
