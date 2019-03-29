2020 Hyundai Sonata is a mid-size stunner

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to the gorgeous new Hyundai Sonata.
The 2020 Sonata previews Hyundai's new "Sensuous Sportiness" design language.
Look for this design to make its way to other Hyundai models.
The LED light strip runs up the chrome line on the hood, for a really cool effect.
All Sonata models get this new LED light signature.
The hood extends all the way to the edge and doesn't have a cut line, for a much cleaner look.
The US-spec Hyundai Sonata will be powered by a pair of four-cylinder engines.
A number of new tech features are available on the 2020 Sonata, including Hyundai's Highway Driving Assistant with steering assist and adaptive cruise control.
The 2020 Hyundai Sonata will go on sale near the end of 2019.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata.