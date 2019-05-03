2020 Hyundai Ioniq is available in many flavors

  • 2020 Hyundai Ioniq
Hyundai this week unveiled the refreshed 2020 Ioniq.     

Photo:Hyundai
While it's only been announced for the European market thus far, it's likely that Hyundai will soon unveil the same changes to the US model.   

Photo:Hyundai
The biggest update is reserved for the Ioniq's electric variant.

Photo:Hyundai
It's been given a major capacity boost, rising from 28 kilowatt-hours to 38.3 kWh.

Photo:Hyundai
That extends the EV's range to an internally estimated 182 miles (by European WLTP standards).

Photo:Hyundai
The current 124-mile range of the Ioniq EV in the US should probably settle somewhere near 150 or 160 miles, but that's just an estimate.     

Photo:Hyundai
The exterior of all three models has been freshened up, too.     

Photo:Hyundai
The taillights and headlights are the same shape, but their interiors have been reconfigured, adding more notable LED elements, especially up front, where the running lights take on a clever vertical layout on higher trims.     

Photo:Hyundai
The general shape of the hatchback remains unchanged, though, offering a more sedan-like profile than the Kia Niro, which more closely resembles a crossover.     

Photo:Hyundai
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the whole 2020 Ioniq lineup.

Photo:Hyundai
