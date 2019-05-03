2020 Hyundai Ioniq is available in many flavors

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Hyundai this week unveiled the refreshed 2020 Ioniq.
While it's only been announced for the European market thus far, it's likely that Hyundai will soon unveil the same changes to the US model.
The biggest update is reserved for the Ioniq's electric variant.
It's been given a major capacity boost, rising from 28 kilowatt-hours to 38.3 kWh.
That extends the EV's range to an internally estimated 182 miles (by European WLTP standards).
The current 124-mile range of the Ioniq EV in the US should probably settle somewhere near 150 or 160 miles, but that's just an estimate.
The exterior of all three models has been freshened up, too.
The taillights and headlights are the same shape, but their interiors have been reconfigured, adding more notable LED elements, especially up front, where the running lights take on a clever vertical layout on higher trims.
The general shape of the hatchback remains unchanged, though, offering a more sedan-like profile than the Kia Niro, which more closely resembles a crossover.
