2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line is an under-the-radar hustler

  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line
  • 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan might be living in 2050 with its wild, triangular styling, but the Elantra GT hatchback remains clothed in yesteryear's design for the foreseeable future.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 33

Despite the older countenance, the GT is still receiving big updates, including last year's new N-Line trim that replaces the outgoing Sport model.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 33

It's no full-fat Veloster N, but there's a whole lot to like about this under-the-radar five-door, and I think it'll appeal to a pretty wide swath of sport-adjacent buyers.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 33

If a midpriced sporty car is what you're after, there are some excellent options on offer.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 33

The Subaru WRX brings all-wheel drive into the equation, but the driveline is a little harsher and while the interior is about on par with Hyundai's, it's only available as a sedan.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 33

The Honda Civic Si has both coupe and sedan form factors, and it fits like a glove on back roads, but its overly-light-and-numb clutch pedal is the absolute pits.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 33

The VW Golf GTI is the perennial segment darling, but its starting price is nearly $6,000 above the Hyundai, and I don't know if the superior fit and finish is worth that -- even if the plaid seats might be.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 33

Consider the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line to be a slightly more adult version of the WRX, GTI or Si. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 33

It's a little tamer both in its looks and in the powertrain department, but it still has no problem letting loose and rewarding the driver with every flick of the wheel.  

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 33

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 33
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 33
Now Reading

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line is an under-the-radar hustler

Up Next

Say hello to Roadshow's long-term 2020 Hyundai Palisade
Best gas stations in 2020: Fuel quality, discounts and convenience

Best gas stations in 2020: Fuel quality, discounts and convenience

by
Georgia governor walks back teen driving test waiver

Georgia governor walks back teen driving test waiver

by
GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq EVs on schedule despite pandemic

GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq EVs on schedule despite pandemic

by
Safety groups agree to common terms for advanced driver assistance systems

Safety groups agree to common terms for advanced driver assistance systems

by
Jeep Wrangler 'changes' in the works following crash test tip over

Jeep Wrangler 'changes' in the works following crash test tip over

by