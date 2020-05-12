2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line is an under-the-radar hustler

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan might be living in 2050 with its wild, triangular styling, but the Elantra GT hatchback remains clothed in yesteryear's design for the foreseeable future.
Despite the older countenance, the GT is still receiving big updates, including last year's new N-Line trim that replaces the outgoing Sport model.
It's no full-fat Veloster N, but there's a whole lot to like about this under-the-radar five-door, and I think it'll appeal to a pretty wide swath of sport-adjacent buyers.
If a midpriced sporty car is what you're after, there are some excellent options on offer.
The Subaru WRX brings all-wheel drive into the equation, but the driveline is a little harsher and while the interior is about on par with Hyundai's, it's only available as a sedan.
The Honda Civic Si has both coupe and sedan form factors, and it fits like a glove on back roads, but its overly-light-and-numb clutch pedal is the absolute pits.
The VW Golf GTI is the perennial segment darling, but its starting price is nearly $6,000 above the Hyundai, and I don't know if the superior fit and finish is worth that -- even if the plaid seats might be.
Consider the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line to be a slightly more adult version of the WRX, GTI or Si.
It's a little tamer both in its looks and in the powertrain department, but it still has no problem letting loose and rewarding the driver with every flick of the wheel.
