2020 Honda Pilot stays the course, adds new Black Edition

The Honda Pilot is a well-rounded SUV.
A new Black Edition adds a unique interior color scheme.
The Pilot is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine.
With 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, the Pilot has adequate passing power.
Most models come with a six-speed automatic transmission, but higher trims use a more sophisticated nine-speed automatic.
Front-wheel drive is standard, but all-wheel drive is optional.
Higher trim levels are available with LED headlights.
The Pilot features seating for up to eight passengers.
The 2020 Honda Pilot is on sale now.
