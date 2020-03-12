2020 Honda Goldwing DCT first ride: On a 'Wing and a prayer

Honda's Goldwing has been around in one form or another since the 1970s.
In the decades since its introduction, it's gotten bigger and heavier.
It's also gotten more complex and comfortable.
But has it gotten better? Since the 2018 model year's massive overhaul, I'd say yes.
It's still big and comfy, but it's engaging to ride and offers way more performance than you'd expect.
It's also got an engine note that, in its upper registers, would sound at home in the back of a 911.
The Honda DCT is also a revelation in a bike like this.
It offers ultimate convenience in traffic while still providing plenty of opportunities for shift-it-yourself fun.
The 'Wing is also eminently practical thanks to its ample passenger seat and its capacious luggage.