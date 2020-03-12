2020 Honda Goldwing DCT first ride: On a 'Wing and a prayer

  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-031
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-030
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-032
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-033
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-034
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-035
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-036
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-037
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-038
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-039
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-040
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-041
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-042
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-043
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-044
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-045
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-046
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-047
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-048
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-049
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-050
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-051
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-052
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-053
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-054
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-055
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-056
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-057
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-058
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-059
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-060
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-061
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-062
  • 2020-honda-goldwingdct-063

2020 Honda Goldwing DCT

Honda's Goldwing has been around in one form or another since the 1970s.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
1
of 34

In the decades since its introduction, it's gotten bigger and heavier.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2
of 34

It's also gotten more complex and comfortable.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
3
of 34

But has it gotten better? Since the 2018 model year's massive overhaul, I'd say yes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
4
of 34

It's still big and comfy, but it's engaging to ride and offers way more performance than you'd expect.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
5
of 34

It's also got an engine note that, in its upper registers, would sound at home in the back of a 911.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
6
of 34

The Honda DCT is also a revelation in a bike like this.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
7
of 34

It offers ultimate convenience in traffic while still providing plenty of opportunities for shift-it-yourself fun.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
8
of 34

The 'Wing is also eminently practical thanks to its ample passenger seat and its capacious luggage.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
9
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
10
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
11
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
12
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
13
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
14
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
15
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
16
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
17
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
18
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
19
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
20
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
21
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
22
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
23
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
24
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
25
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
26
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
27
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
28
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
29
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
30
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
31
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
32
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
33
of 34
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
34
of 34
Now Reading

2020 Honda Goldwing DCT first ride: On a 'Wing and a prayer

Up Next

Honor roll: The 2020 Honda CR-V is one intelligent crossover

Latest Stories

2020 Honda Goldwing DCT first ride: 'Wing Commander

2020 Honda Goldwing DCT first ride: 'Wing Commander

by
Nissan Ariya electric SUV will usher in automaker's next-gen design

Nissan Ariya electric SUV will usher in automaker's next-gen design

by
Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator recalled for manual transmission issue

Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator recalled for manual transmission issue

by
AutoComplete shows you the leaked Ford Bronco

AutoComplete shows you the leaked Ford Bronco

2:33
Ford Mustang Mach-E reserved in all 50 states, deliveries in US and Europe to coincide

Ford Mustang Mach-E reserved in all 50 states, deliveries in US and Europe to coincide

by