2020 Honda Civic Type R Sport Line is more refined, but not for US

This is the Honda Civic Type R Sport Line.
We won't be getting this one in the US.
It's a softer, more livable version of the Type R.
The Sport Line comes in this exclusive shade of gray.
LED headlights are standard.
It rides on 19-inch wheels instead of the standard 20s.
Inside, the red seats are swapped out for black chairs.
Most noticeably, the Type R's huge wing is removed in favor of this decklid spoiler.
We like the more subdued appearance of this Type R.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Type R Sport Line.